[Listen] Amy Schumer Says Thank You By Buying A Chicago Employee This!

April 21, 2017 8:00 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Amy Schumer was enjoying a run in Chicago around the Six Corners when she had to use the bathroom. She popped in a random Mattress Firm asking for the restroom. After she was done she asked the employee what her favorite mattress was and bought it for her. Nice to see Amy paying is forward!

 

 

