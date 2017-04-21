Hey Upper East Siders! Blake Lively Teases Possibility of ‘Gossip Girl’ Revival

Grab you Burberry headbands and the hippest outfit in your closet, Gossip Girl might be making a comeback.

Blake Lively told Variety that she would definitely be up for reprising her role of party goddess Serena van der Woodsen.

“It sort of all depends. Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never,” she told the mag.

That’s definitely something Serena would say.

She does admit that for now, she’s not focused on it. After all, the show has only been off the air for 5 years, which isn’t enough to warrant a revival.

“I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City,” she added.

The possibility of a revival comes after HBO purchased rights to GG inspired series Prep, about a Midwestern girl navigating through life a a New England boarding school.

Xoxo – make this happen!