Former President Barack Obama To Speak at U of C Next Week

April 21, 2017 11:07 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Barack Obama

As his vacation comes to an end, Former President Barack Obama is returning to Chicago and more importantly, the public spotlight.

Obama will speak to students and young adults at the University of Chicago this upcoming Monday.

This marks his first public speech since leaving the White House.

After stepping down as President of the United States, Obama spent weeks in the French Polenysia with wife former first lady Michelle Obama and celebrities like Oprah and Bruce Springsteen.

But back in the real world, he’ll be encouraging and supporting “the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” said spokesman Kevin Lewis in a news release.

Students from Chicago area schools have been invited to attend.

Chicago Tribune believe hundreds of people are set to attend.

The speech begins at 11am CT.

As Obama eagerly returns to his organizer roots he’ll also be taking in an awards ceremony in Boston, and giving private paid speeches in both the US and Europe.

He’s also scheduled to appear at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

 

 

 

