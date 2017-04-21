Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Chipotle Quietly Raised Its Prices & We’re Torn Up About It

April 21, 2017 10:46 AM
chipotle

While you were obsessing over Starbucks’ diabetes-filled new Unicorn Frappuccino, something drastic happened quietly Chipotle.

Everyone’s worst fear has become a reality – CHIPOTLE has raised its prices.

Earlier this year, the Mexican chain warned about a potential price increase to happen over time.

We knew it was coming, we just didn’t realize it would be affecting our pockets this soon.

Fortune reports prices have increased by about 5 percent in 440 locations, mostly major cities with high labor costs.

That means, most of the menu items will be about .50 cents more… not to mention the extra cost of guac.

And the price hikes might not be stopping yet. More markets will reportedly see increases later on this year.

If there was ever a time to slow your roll on the Chipotle obsession, it’s now.

