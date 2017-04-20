Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Viral Crying Cubs Fan Receives Batting Practice Passes From Anthony Rizzo

April 20, 2017 11:15 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, chicago cubs, Cubs, Kris Bryant

Did you NEED another reason to love Anthony Rizzo? Probably not but you got one anyways.

Rizzo took tim out of his day to make a Cubs fans dream come true after seeing a viral video of 9-year-old Kolt.

It all started when Hannah Himes posted the video of her brother sobbing as he received Cubs tickets from his for all the hard work he’s done on the farm.

Rizzo responded to the tweet, offering Kolt a once-in-a-lifetime offer.

“When u come for the game Kolt I’ll have BP passes waiting for you. NO better place to see the Cubs then right on the field,” Rizzo said in his tweet.

Kolt will be attending a game in June.

Kris Bryant also responded to the video sharing his excitement to meet Kolt.

Seriously, this is why the Chicago Cubs are CHAMPS – they do some of the sweetest stuff for their fans.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live