Viral Crying Cubs Fan Receives Batting Practice Passes From Anthony Rizzo

Did you NEED another reason to love Anthony Rizzo? Probably not but you got one anyways.

Rizzo took tim out of his day to make a Cubs fans dream come true after seeing a viral video of 9-year-old Kolt.

It all started when Hannah Himes posted the video of her brother sobbing as he received Cubs tickets from his for all the hard work he’s done on the farm.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Rizzo responded to the tweet, offering Kolt a once-in-a-lifetime offer.

“When u come for the game Kolt I’ll have BP passes waiting for you. NO better place to see the Cubs then right on the field,” Rizzo said in his tweet.

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

Kolt will be attending a game in June.

Kris Bryant also responded to the video sharing his excitement to meet Kolt.

Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

Seriously, this is why the Chicago Cubs are CHAMPS – they do some of the sweetest stuff for their fans.