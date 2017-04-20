Soon You’ll Be Able to McDonald’s Straight From Your Phone

Fast food just got that much faster.

Forget waiting in line – McDonald’s will be launching mobile ordering by the end of 2017.

According to Eater, the app is getting a major lift to allow customers to places orders through their phones.

With a rapid rise in smartphone ordering, the move only makes sense if McD’s wants to keep up with the times.

Orders will be available for pick up in store, curbside or through the drive through and promise to be “warm” when you pick them up.

The launch makes McD’s the first ever fast food chain to embrace mobile ordering.

However Wendy’s isn’t too far behind with about half of their stores planning to roll out the ordering system by the end of the year.

Other competitors like Burger King, Arby’s, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are also testing out the option.

