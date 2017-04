Tyra Banks wants Zendaya to share in Life Size 2. In the original what actress played the Eve doll owner?

Jose is going to test his luck and see if he can give Shelly a second L!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...