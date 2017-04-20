GET THE LIST: Best Burbs To Live In Illinois

While Naperville was just ranked #1 city to live in the entire United States, they rank #2 on Best burbs in Illinois to live.
Shout out to Buffalo Grove who are #1 on this list. Great schools, perfect place to raise a family. That plus, commute, crime, job opportunities and a few other other contributing factors made up this year’s list.
Here’s the list:
1. Buffalo Grove
2. Naperville
3. Clarendon Hills
4. Long Grove
5. Hinsdale
6. South Barrington
7. Winnetka
8. Western Springs
9. Wilmette
10. Northbrook
11. Glencoe
12. Vernon Hills
13. Oak Park
14. Green Oaks
15. Liberyville
16. Kenilworth
17. Tower Lakes
18. Evanston
19. Lincolnshire
20. Barrington
21. Glenview
22. Lisle
23. Deerfield
24. Kilder
25. Wheaton