GET THE LIST: Best Burbs To Live In Illinois

April 20, 2017 7:36 AM By Nikki
While Naperville was just ranked #1 city to live in the entire United States, they rank #2 on Best burbs in Illinois to live.

Shout out to Buffalo Grove who are #1 on this list. Great schools, perfect place to raise a family. That plus, commute, crime, job opportunities and a few other other contributing factors made up this year’s list.

Here’s the list:

1. Buffalo Grove

2. Naperville

3. Clarendon Hills

4. Long Grove

5. Hinsdale

6. South Barrington

7. Winnetka

8. Western Springs

9. Wilmette

10. Northbrook

11. Glencoe

12. Vernon Hills

13. Oak Park

14. Green Oaks

15. Liberyville

16. Kenilworth

17. Tower Lakes

18. Evanston

19. Lincolnshire

20. Barrington

21. Glenview

22. Lisle

23. Deerfield

24. Kilder

25. Wheaton

 

 

