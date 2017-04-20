Chance The Rapper Among Time’s “100 Most Influential People”

Chicago has so many reasons to be proud of Chance the Rapper, now one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People!

TIME Magazine’s annual list is broken up into five categories – Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

The rapper, who just celebrated his 24th birthday in Chicago, has been featured in the Pioneer’s section.

Not only is he killing it in the music industry lately, winning 3 GRAMMYs, after forcing them to change rules so he can be considered, he’s also a hometown hero, donating a million dollars and counting to CPS.

“Chance upends expectations about what artists, ­especially hip-hop artists, can do,” wrote Grammy-winning record artist and fellow Chicagoan, Common, in the Magazine.

Also making the list is Cubs’ President, Theo Epstein.

Epstein, who helped lead the team to their first World Series win in 108 years, was listed under “Leaders.”

Actor John Cusack, wrote this about Epstein:

Theo may be a creature of destiny, but he recognizes that he’s also just another flawed human being, no better than anyone else. It’s an artful thing to thread that needle and wear it as a matter of common sense. He’s more Old World than old school. Words and deeds need to match. Trust is earned. He apologizes to no one for caring.

Earlier this year, both Epstein and Chance made Fortune’s Top Leader’s list.