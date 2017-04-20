B96 Cares! HIV Testing & Medical Care Can Save Lives!

HIV is a serious infection that, without treatment, leads to AIDS and early death.

There is hope for stopping HIV. Getting medical care and taking HIV medicines lowers the amount of virus in the body, which improves health, lengthens life, and decreases the risk of passing HIV on to others.

Yet, only 28 percent of people with HIV are getting ongoing medical care and medicines, and are dramatically reducing the HIV levels in their body.

The CDC recommends that youth and adults get tested for HIV at least once. Those at greater risk should be tested once a year or more often. B96 Cares!