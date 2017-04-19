You Are Now Living in a World Where Snapchat Has 3D Filters

This definitely feels like a game changer.

Snapchat just unveiled a series of 3RD Lenses that add augmented reality elements to any picture on your camera. are going to change the way you snap your friends.

The new filters come from Snap, a parent company of Snapchat.

Here’s how they work – Snap a photo or video using the rear-facing camera and pick one of the lenses to plop down.

Those taking a photo or video using the rear-facing camera have to tap the screen to unleash several three-dimensional filters.

The current ones include a rainbow, flowers, a popsicle, and floating phrases.

Filters and lenses will be updated daily.

For now, no 3D lenses are available using the front facing camera.

The new filters are an addition to the flower and puppy face filters and Snapchat’s “stories.”