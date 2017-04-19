Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Real Meaning Behind Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” Will Break Your Heart

April 19, 2017 2:28 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Harry Styles, sign of the times

“Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times,” Harry Styles sings in his new song.

Unlike all of the other One Directioner members who put out upbeat hits, Harry’s single is more serious and mellowed, giving off major Mick Jagger/David Bowie vibes.

The lyrics may be vague but fans assumed they were up to their own interpretation. After all, music is supposed to be their for you in any way you need it.

Some fans said that Styles was singing about people faking their own happiness in an Instagrammable world.

Personally, I thought that it was reflective of the broken society we’re living in today.

Turns out, we were all wrong and the actual meaning goes much deeper and will break your heart.

“The song is written from a point of view as if a mother was giving birth to a child and there’s a complication,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “The mother is told, ‘The child is fine, but you’re not going to make it.’ The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.'”

That’s heavy.

We’ll definitely be listening to it in a different context now.

 

