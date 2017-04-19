Want a Signed Vinyl Copy of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’?

By Robyn Collins

For those who love the crisp, high-fidelity sound of actual records, Kendrick Lamar‘s new album ‘DAMN.’ is getting a vinyl release, according to NME. But anyone who wants a signed copy has to place an order before by Thursday (April 20) through the Compton rapper’s website.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘DNA.’ Music Video Starring Don Cheadle

The signed vinyl copies are scheduled to ship in July. The rapper’s highly anticipated album, which features U2 and Rihanna, plus a Rat Boy sample, dropped on Friday (April 14).