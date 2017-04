The city of Chicago knows that block parties as a big deal in the summer so they’re trying to sweeten the deal.

City officials said that any neighborhood within the city limits can reserve a bounce house for their block party at NO CHARGE.

That’s right – FREE.

You can reserve the inflatable house for Saturday and Sunday block parties between May 27th and August 27th.

The bounce houses are not available for any private parties like birthdays, weddings or graduations.

Get more at cityofchicago.org