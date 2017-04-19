[Listen] The MTV Reboot That’ll Have You Running Home From Work

Showbiz Shelly
Attention 90’s babies! TRL is coming back to MTV with a new name, “MTV Live.” So take out your inflatable furniture from storage and stock up on some wine, this is the new wave of adulting. The show will be filmed in the same iconic studio in Times Square (NYC) and will debut June 12th.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
