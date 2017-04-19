[Listen] The MTV Reboot That’ll Have You Running Home From Work

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

April 19, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Attention 90’s babies! TRL is coming back to MTV with a new name, “MTV Live.” So take out your inflatable furniture from storage and stock up on some wine, this is the new wave of adulting. The show will be filmed in the same iconic studio in Times Square (NYC) and will debut June 12th.

 

 

