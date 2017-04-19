Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Sticky Situations: Netflix And Chill

April 19, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Heather had a chill date at home with her boyfriend when she noticed another girls name on their TV streaming service. Joseph explains that his girlfriend is who he’s sharing his account with, but her name isn’t Heather! Will Heather settle for adding her name on the account?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live