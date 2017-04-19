It’s Happening! Tyra Banks Will Reprise Her Role In “Life-Size” Sequel!

This is a girls dream come true!

Everyone’s favorite Disney movie Life-Size is getting a reboot!

Tyra Banks confirmed that there will be a sequel and even better, she’s reprising her role as Eve from Sunnyvale, the Sunshine State.

“There is no one else that can play Eve but me, thank you very much!” Banks told Variety. “I’m just joking with you, but yes, I am going to be Eve.”

According to a press release, Life-Size 2 will premiere on Freeform.

“In the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up,” Freeform said in a press release Wednesday. “This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

Banks shared her excitement on Twitter writing, “One word: LIFESIZE. Oops…2 words,. LIFESIZE 2!”

Life-Size, a movie about a young girl who does a spell to bring back her dead mother, but accidentally brings her Barbie doll to life, premiered in 2000.

It doesn’t seem like Lindsay Lohan will be reprising her role as Casey although it would be fun to see what she’s up to as an adult.

The sequel is set for a holiday release in December of 2018.

Are you excited for a new Life-Size movie?