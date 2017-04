The votes were pouring in for Harry Styles tonight for the Top 8 at 8 ! Was it enough to make him #1? Find out below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 04/18/17:

8- Linkin Park and Kiiara “Heavy”

7- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

6- Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”

5- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

4- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

3- Kyle and Lil Yachty “iSpy”

2- Julia Michaels “Issues”

1- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”