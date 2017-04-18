Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The B96 9 Most Wanted : Selena Gomez is Unstoppable!

April 18, 2017 9:24 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 9 Most Wanted, alessia cara, Bruno Mars, Chicago, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, emily warren, Jason Derulo, Kygo, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, zayn, Zedd

Selena Gomez and Kygo’s “It Ain’t So” has been killin it in the 9 Most Wanted! Did it get enough votes to make it to the top spot again? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/18/17:

9- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

8- Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj “Swalla”

7- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

6- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

5- Ed Sheeran “Castle on the Hill”

4- Zayn “Still Got Time”

3- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

2- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

1- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

