The B96 9 Most Wanted : Selena Gomez is Unstoppable!

Selena Gomez and Kygo’s “It Ain’t So” has been killin it in the 9 Most Wanted! Did it get enough votes to make it to the top spot again? See below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 04/18/17:
9- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
8- Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj “Swalla”
7- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
6- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”
5- Ed Sheeran “Castle on the Hill”
4- Zayn “Still Got Time”
3- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”
2- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”
1- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”