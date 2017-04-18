Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Orlando Bloom May Have Moved on From Katy Perry With This Actress

April 18, 2017 1:46 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: nina dobrev, Orlando Bloom

Will he ever find true love?

Things didn’t work out between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry but here’s hoping he has better luck with Nina Dobrev.

“The Vampire Diaries” actress is rumored to be dating Bloom and by dating we mean “casually seeing him.”

People magazine reports that “They’ve known each other for a while,” and have been “recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual.”

A source also added that Orlando isn’t looking for a girlfriend right now, which is understandable.

But why not have a little fun right?

Think Nina will be the girl for Orlando?

