As he recovered from his wild Coachella weekend, DNCE’s Joe Jonas called into the B96 ComEd studios to chat with Nikki!

They talked about that “everyone gets laid” banner and the band’s latest single “Kissing Strangers” ft. Nicki Minaj.

Joe even sent her a sticker to help market the song. Do you think anyone will be getting intimate on the elevator thanks to it?

As seen on the @b96chicago elevator…ok we'll I put it there💋 A post shared by NiKki B96 (@djnikki_) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

