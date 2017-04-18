Mila Kunis Surprises Fan in Wrigleyville After Cubs Game

Not only did Mila Kunis throw out the first pitch at the Cubs game on Saturday, she also had some fun with fans in Wrigleyville.

The actress surprised fans at some of the neighborhood’s most iconic bars to promote Jim Beam’s new Cubs-inspired bottle “Game 7 Batch.”

The limited edition bottle is described as a “a hand selected batch of bourbon that completed its 4 years of barrel maturation the history making date of the Cubs’ Game 7 World Championship game last fall.”

Need a drink? Mila Kunis surprised fans in Wrigleyville to show off the new @JimBeam "Game 7 Batch" bottle. pic.twitter.com/zLitClDwvs — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 15, 2017

The Game 7 Batch features a blue cap, batch sticker and specialty label. It will be available for purchase (as long as supplies last) in Chicago on June 1 for $17.99.

A few spots on her tour included Casey Moran’s, Cubby Bear and Deuces.

Were you lucky enough to spot her partying around Wrigley?