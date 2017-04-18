[Listen] A 24 Year Old Breaks In Drake’s Home For The Weirdest Thing

Showbiz Shelly
Drake is the latest victim to get robbed! The rapper’s team entered his home when they found a 24-year-old woman hanging out! She was caught wearing his hoodie and chugging down a Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji Water. Maybe she just needed to stay hydrated? LOL
