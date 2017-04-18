‘Jane the Virgin’s’ Gina Rodriguez to Voice ‘Carmen Sandiego’ In Netflix Reboot

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

Can you believe after all these years, we still haven’t found her.

We do know one thing though – she’s going to be on Netflix.

Chicago native and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has been tapped to voice the Lady in Red for the new animated series.

The series, which will make its debut in 2019, is set to follow Carmen on her adventures but also reveal why she became the world’s BEST thief.

Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard will also be giving his voice to Player, the mischievous thief’s confidant.