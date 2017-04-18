Hey Children of the 90s – TRL Is Getting Revived at MTV

I’m probably not lying when I say there’s a generation of kids of there that have NO IDEA what TRL is.

Us millennials though, we grew up watching MTV’s Total Request Live after school.

It was tradition; the epitome of cool.

Back then, there was no Youtube to stream videos whenever you wanted. You actually had to tune into the program to watch the hottest pop culture videos of the moment and see where they stood on the charts.

Not only that, it was one of your only times to “check in” with your favorite artists like Britney Spears and ‘NSYNC. Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook – none of those things existed back then so the only way to keep up with your favorite celebrity was to read about them in magazines or watch them on a variety of talk shows.

In its heyday, fans from all over the world would gather outside of the jam packed Times Square studio hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite artist or get chosen to go up to watch a live taping of the show.

Till this day, I still wish I could have paid a visit to TRL.

And now I might have my chance.

For those yearning to relive the 90s/00s again, MTV is brining back TRL, albeit in a different form to keep up with the times.

We don’t know much about the series but we do know that for now, it’ll be called “MTV LIVE.”

Why they couldn’t just stick with TRL is beyond me.

MTV’s President Chris McCarthy reveals that the daily show will debut on June 12th.

McCarthy believes that “That ability to be live, in culture — not responding to it but driving it — is where we belong.”

MTV actually going back to being music television? We’re in.

The series will still be set in the Times Square studio but it might be a little bigger than you imagine.

It was also air roughly 3 to 4 hours each day, which means, those wanting to tune in after school can do so.

TRL first began its run in 1998 and was hosted by Carson Daly. When he left in 2003, several hosts tried to fill his spot including Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony.