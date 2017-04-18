“Fate of the Furious” Breaks Every Single Box Office Record EVER

It seems everyone loves them some Fast and the Furious.

The latest installment in the franchise, The Fate of the Furious, had a HUGE opening weekend.

With $532 million, it has been dubbed the BIGGEST global opening in history.

The 8th movie takes the title from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought in $529 million worldwide opening weekend.

The Fate of the Furious did have an upper hand on The Force though – it premiered in China first, while the latter was opened a month later in the second largest movie market in the world.

Congrats to the cast and everyone involved in making the movie such a smash success.

This proves one thing – not every sequel (or 8th sequel) is worse than the first movie!