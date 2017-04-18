Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Chance The Rapper Had a Star-Studded Birthday Bash in Chicago This Weekend

April 18, 2017 2:21 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chance the rapper

Rappers Ludacris, T-Pain and a whole club of fans helped Chance the Rapper ring in his 24th birthday at Studio Paris on Sunday night.

Chance, who hails from the South Side of Chicago, decided to celebrate in his hometown.

The star-studded event, dubbed “Chance the Birthday” raised more than $100 thousand dollars for Chance’s organization SocialWorks, which helped him donated a million dollars to CPS recently.

During the night, Chance was gifted with a Harold’s Chicken themed birthday cake, paying tribute to his favorite hot spot in the city.

He was also gifted a signature hat cake, along with a Hennessy VS & Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle parade.

To get the party started, Ludacris performed a “Move” and a verse from his new record “Vitamin D,” while T-Pain performed DJ Khaled’s “All I do is Win” and classics like “Sprung.”

Chance did not perform that night but is slated to give a hometown performance at Lollapalooza in August.

