Chance The Rapper Celebrates Birthday With Harold’s Chicken Themed Cake

And for dessert? Harold’s Chicken!

Chance the Rapper celebrated his 24th birthday Chicago style.

The rapper’s cake birthday cake paid homage to his favorite spot in the city – Harold’s Chicken Shack.

Chance, on many occasions, has declared his love for the spot on W. 87th St. in Chatham Ridge.

The cake featured a seven piece wing with hot sauce, Harold’s logo, french fries and a Mistic kiwi strawberry drink.

Thank God for the people in my life. I've had unimaginable & undeserving blessings in my 24 years here. I love you chicago, let's see what we can do for this world. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Wicker Park’s Alliance Bakery was responsible for the creation.

They previously teamed up with Chance to raise money for CPS (after he donated a million of his own dollars) by selling Chance themed cookies.

Soooo thankful for this guy right here ☝🏾☝🏾. Happy happy birthday to my best friend…24 looks great on ya! & again s/o to @alliancebakery for the cake. It was absolutely perfect!🎂 A post shared by Essence Lauren (@ifidoslaysomyself) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

And for those wondering – the cake was NOT chicken flavored… thankfully. Although we wouldn’t be surprised if catering was provided by Harold’s!

Adam Moro said he spent 6 hours decorating the cake, which made its debut during Chance’s star studded party at Studio Paris on Saturday!