Post Malone Orders $8,000 Worth of Popeyes at Coachella

By Abby Hassler

Post Malone showed his love for his fans—and Popeye’s biscuits—this past weekend at Coachella by ordering $8,000 worth of food from the fast-food chain at his platinum party for his Stoney album, according to TMZ.

Related: Post Malone Announces Headlining Tour Dates

The rapper ordered 10,000 Popeyes biscuits and used Postmates to deliver the food. In the video, the delivery guy’s car looks to be completely packed with Popeyes boxes.

Think he’d be willing to share?