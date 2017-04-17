Lady Gaga Ditching Her Stage Name For Real Name!

Gaga is currently at Coachella. She performed live over the weekend and she is also out there filming a movie with Bradley Cooper called ‘A Star Is Born’.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the company producing the film, announced that the singer is going by Stefani Germanotta for the role.

According to Warner Bros., filming is now underway on the movie, which will feature Cooper as Jackson Maine, a fading country star who discovers Ally, a talented nobody played by ‘Stefani’. The two start an affair, but when Jackson makes Ally a star, he can’t handle the fact that her fame is surpassing his own. The movie opens September 28, 2018.