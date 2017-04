Justin Bieber is working on his own new music…but in the mean time, he lent his voice in SPANISH to Daddy Yankee on his new stuff!

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released the remix of their song “Despacito” late last night (remix = with the Biebs on it!).

Take a listen below…but give it a second! Justin starts of in English and then switches to Spanish:

Impressive right?