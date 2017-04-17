Here are all the movies coming to Millennium Park this summer!

If you’ve never experienced the free movies in Millennium Park, then you need to add it to your Chicago bucket list.

I went to watch Field of Dreams in the park a few years ago, and that night remains one of my favorite Chicago memories.

This summer, the free movies in the park are back, and the list does not disappoint!

Starting on June 13th, you can check out these movies every Tuesday in the park throughout the summer.

Enjoy!!

June 13: “The Blues Brothers”

June 20: “Caddyshack”

June 27: “Julie & Julia”

July 11: “El Norte”

July 18: “La La Land”

July 25: “Network”

Aug. 1: “Bend It Like Beckham”

Aug. 8 “Full Moon” double feature:

• “Ghost”

• “The Shining”

Aug. 15: “Hidden Figures”

Aug. 22: “The Five Heartbeats”

10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 80th Anniversary family daytime screening (1937; rated G; 83 minutes)

Aug. 29: “The Princess Bride”

Sept. 5: “Wayne’s World”