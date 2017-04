It’s that time of year again, the city of Chicago is filling in all the potholes that were created during the winter season.

The city will fill any pothole for you…if you report it. Don’t think ‘oh someone else will make sure it’s taken care of’. If everyone thinks that way, nothing will ever get done!

Report the potholes you know need to be filled HERE.

Now if your vehicle was damaged from a pothole, you can file a claim and get repair reimbursement HERE.