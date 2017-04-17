Mini Churro Bites for Cinco De Mayo? Uh, YES Please!

Just in time for Cinco De Mayo…

Pillsbury is coming out with mini churro bites!

They’ll be available in your the freezer section of your local grocery store and can be made in seconds in the microwave or for a little longer in the oven!

Now if you’re a churro lover don’t sleep on this! Pillsbury has not said how long these will stay around (remember the Oreo churros they had? Me neither! But they existed! They were in and out that fast!)

Take a look at them here so you know what you’re looking for! PillsburyChurros!