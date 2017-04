With the return of Jimmy Fallon as host and Melissa McCarthy doing a Sean Spicer skit…Harry Styles scored an A+ weekend to be on Saturday Night Live.

With all the David Bowie comparisons to Harry’s new solo music style, Jimmy did a Bowie flash mob with him as opening monologue:

Harry is also getting a lot of Mick Jagger and Queen comparisons and we couldn’t agree more. He actually did a skit impersonating Mick:

Check out his music performances below:

‘Sign Of The Times’:

‘Ever Since New York’: