VIDEO: Lady Gaga Debuts New Music At Coachella

April 16, 2017 9:52 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: #coachella2017, #thecure, coachlla, dance music, gaga swallows a snake, Lady Gaga, little monsters, live performance, Mother Monster, new gaga music, pop music, rock music, sex, sexy, the cure

The #LittleMonsters must be thirsty this weekend because Gaga is in the desert for Coachella. She debuted new music and swallowed a snake. Yup. Check it all out below and stream or buy her new song ‘The Cure’ HERE.

Watch it live at Coachella HERE or below.

 

Lady Gaga’s Coachella set list:

Scheiße
Love game
John Wayne
Just dance
Born this way
Venus
A-Yo
Sexxx Dreams
Telephone
Alejandro
Teeth
The Cure
Edge of glory
Speechless
You & I
Million reasons (EDM remix)
Applause (karaoke version)
Poker game
Bad Romance

