VIDEO: Lady Gaga Debuts New Music At Coachella

The #LittleMonsters must be thirsty this weekend because Gaga is in the desert for Coachella. She debuted new music and swallowed a snake. Yup. Check it all out below and stream or buy her new song ‘The Cure’ HERE.

Watch it live at Coachella HERE or below.

Lady Gaga’s Coachella set list:

Scheiße

Love game

John Wayne

Just dance

Born this way

Venus

A-Yo

Sexxx Dreams

Telephone

Alejandro

Teeth

The Cure

Edge of glory

Speechless

You & I

Million reasons (EDM remix)

Applause (karaoke version)

Poker game

Bad Romance