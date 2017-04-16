VIDEO: Lady Gaga Debuts New Music At Coachella

The #LittleMonsters must be thirsty this weekend because Gaga is in the desert for Coachella. She debuted new music and swallowed a snake. Yup. Check it all out below and stream or buy her new song ‘The Cure’ HERE.
Watch it live at Coachella HERE or below.
Lady Gaga’s Coachella set list:
Scheiße
Love game
John Wayne
Just dance
Born this way
Venus
A-Yo
Sexxx Dreams
Telephone
Alejandro
Teeth
The Cure
Edge of glory
Speechless
You & I
Million reasons (EDM remix)
Applause (karaoke version)
Poker game
Bad Romance