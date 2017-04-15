April the Giraffe FINALLY Gives Birth!

Congrats to April the Giraffe from Animal Adventure Park who gave birth to a baby boy this morning!

I won’t post the actual birth – I saw some and it’s pretty messy…but here is a sweet video on Momma and son:

Toys R Us was the sponsor (as you can see at the bottom of the screen) and when April had him – it changed to “Babies R Us” – which made people swoon a little (about 1.2 million people saw).

April’s baby daddy (Oliver the Giraffe) hasn’t met his boy officially yet – but they’ve checked each other out thru their fence.

So what’s this cutie’s name?

The zoo will be setting up a GOFUNDME account where you can bid $1 to suggest a name. The top 6 will be selected and then we’ll be able to vote for them on social media.

The money raised from that will be divided between the giraffe conservation in the wild and giraffe care at Animal Adventure where April lives.

Congrats April!

What do you think they should name the new baby giraffe?