Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

April the Giraffe FINALLY Gives Birth!

April 15, 2017 3:34 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, april the giraffe, April the Giraffe gives birth, Babies R' Us, giraffe, Toys R Us

Congrats to April the Giraffe from Animal Adventure Park who gave birth to a baby boy this morning!

I won’t post the actual birth – I saw some and it’s pretty messy…but here is a sweet video on Momma and son:

Toys R Us was the sponsor (as you can see at the bottom of the screen) and when April had him – it changed to “Babies R Us” – which made people swoon a little (about 1.2 million people saw).

April’s baby daddy (Oliver the Giraffe) hasn’t met his boy officially yet – but they’ve checked each other out thru their fence.

So what’s this cutie’s name?

The zoo will be setting up a GOFUNDME account where you can bid $1 to suggest a name. The top 6 will be selected and then we’ll be able to vote for them on social media.

The money raised from that will be divided between the giraffe conservation in the wild and giraffe care at Animal Adventure where April lives.

Congrats April!

What do you think they should name the new baby giraffe?

 

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live