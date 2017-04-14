WATCH: Noah Cyrus Chats About #SummerBash Backstage at The Grammys!

Rebecca Ortiz had the chance to chat with Noah Cyrus backstage at the Grammys.

But Noah isn’t just Miley Cyrus’s little sister anymore, she’s a full blown rockstar with her own hit single on the charts.

Rebecca asked Noah if she remembered coming to one of our B96 Pepsi #SummerBash’s when her sister was performing.

She didn’t but you know she’ll remember ACTUALLY performing at her first B96 BASH on June 24th.

Buy tickets HERE!

As for her career, Noah revealed that she’s working on an album right now.

“I don’t want to say I’m tied to a specific sound or anything but it’s coming sometime soon,” she admitted.

Obviously she did get some advice from Miley and celebrity father Billy Ray.

“They’ve always just told me do what I love and make the sound that I love,” she said.

Sounds like great advice.

And we love your sound so much Noah.

Can’t wait to see you at #SummerBash!