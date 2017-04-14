Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

WATCH: Noah Cyrus Chats About #SummerBash Backstage at The Grammys!

April 14, 2017 3:02 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Bash, Noah Cyrus, Summer Bash, Summerbash

Rebecca Ortiz had the chance to chat with Noah Cyrus backstage at the Grammys.

But Noah isn’t just Miley Cyrus’s little sister anymore, she’s a full blown rockstar with her own hit single on the charts.

Rebecca asked Noah if she remembered coming to one of our B96 Pepsi #SummerBash’s when her sister was performing.

She didn’t but you know she’ll remember ACTUALLY performing at her first B96 BASH on June 24th.

Buy tickets HERE! 

As for her career, Noah revealed that she’s working on an album right now.

“I don’t want to say I’m tied to a specific sound or anything but it’s coming sometime soon,” she admitted.

Obviously she did get some advice from Miley and celebrity father Billy Ray.

“They’ve always just told me do what I love and make the sound that I love,” she said.

Sounds like great advice.

And we love your sound so much Noah.

Can’t wait to see you at #SummerBash!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live