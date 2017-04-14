Watch: Dua Lipa Dished About Her New Album Backstage at The Grammys

B96 caught up with Dua Lipa backstage at the Grammys and she was ecstatic to be participating in the events.

We’re obviously huge fans and couldn’t wait to get the scoop on her single “Scared to Be Lonely” with Martin Garrix.

“He’s amazing, I feel very lucky to have a song with him and get to work with him,” she said.

She also admitted that her debut album will be dropping soon.

“My album comes out on June 2nd, so I’m really excited about that,” she revealed.

