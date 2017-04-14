Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Watch: Dua Lipa Dished About Her New Album Backstage at The Grammys

April 14, 2017 3:05 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: dua lipa, Summer Bash, Summerbash

B96 caught up with Dua Lipa backstage at the Grammys and she was ecstatic to be participating in the events.

We’re obviously huge fans and couldn’t wait to get the scoop on her single “Scared to Be Lonely” with Martin Garrix.

“He’s amazing, I feel very lucky to have a song with him and get to work with him,” she said.

She also admitted that her debut album will be dropping soon.

“My album comes out on June 2nd, so I’m really excited about that,” she revealed.

So are we girl, especially cause she’ll probably play some new songs off of it at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash!

Want to see her June 24th? Get your tickets HERE!

 

