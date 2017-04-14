Steve Lacy Discsuses His Work on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’

By Abby Hassler

Steve Lacy, an 18-year-old guitarist and vocalist for The Internet, collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on his new album DAMN., appearing on the track “Pride.”

In an interview that will air tomorrow (April 15), the artist revealed what it was like to work with Lamar and how the collaboration came to pass, according to The Fader.

“The song I did for him came from this acoustic session that was recorded on my iPhone,” Lacy reveals. “I showed Anna Wise how to record her vocals and she recorded this whole idea over these acoustic guitar chords I came up with, a small little drum loop that I made and then I took her vocal stems and made a beat over it. This was the track where he [Lamar] was like ‘Yo, put your number in my phone I need this.'”

“I went there a couple more times to work on some stuff and this song he was just sure about. He loved this one. Then I hit him up again and he said he’s just finishing up the album so I go ‘Tracklist?’ with the eyeball emojis and he said ‘LOL.’ It was called ‘Wasn’t There’ at the time but it’s called ‘PRIDE now,” Lacy continues. “It’s still hitting me I still haven’t fully gripped what I just did but yeah it’s crazy to think I was in a classroom just 6 months ago.”