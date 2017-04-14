No Shopping Today – Here’s What Stores Closed on Easter

Make sure to get the bulk of your holiday shopping down early because come Easter, many stores will be closed or closing early.
Even though it might be annoying that you won’t be able to get any last minute things like eggs and chocolate, at least employees can spend the holidays with their family and enjoy the beautiful weather!
And if you aren’t celebrating, it might feel post-apocalyptical with no where to go. Just binge watch Netflix!
Here’s a list of what will be open/closed.
Stores Closed on Easter Sunday
Aldi
Costco
Publix
Sam’s Club
Target
Best Buy
Kohls
T.J Maxx
Marshalls
Home Goods
Neimann Marcus
Office Depot
Office Max
J.C Penny
Stores With Limited Hours on Easter Sunday
BJ’s Wholesale Club: Club and Gas Station open 9AM – 5PM.
Trader Joe’s closing at 5pm
Stores Open Easter Sunday
Sears
Kmart
Rite Aid
Walgreens
CVS