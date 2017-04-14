Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

No Shopping Today – Here’s What Stores Closed on Easter

April 14, 2017 10:40 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Easter store closings

Make sure to get the bulk of your holiday shopping down early because come Easter, many stores will be closed or closing early.

Even though it might be annoying that you won’t be able to get any last minute things like eggs and chocolate,  at least employees can spend the holidays with their family and enjoy the beautiful weather!

And if you aren’t celebrating, it might feel post-apocalyptical with no where to go. Just binge watch Netflix!

Here’s a list of what will be open/closed.

 

Stores Closed on Easter Sunday

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Best Buy

Kohls

T.J Maxx

Marshalls

Home Goods

Neimann Marcus

Office Depot

Office Max

J.C Penny

 

Stores With Limited Hours on Easter Sunday

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Club and Gas Station open 9AM – 5PM.

Trader Joe’s closing at 5pm

 

Stores Open Easter Sunday

Sears

Kmart

Rite Aid

Walgreens

CVS

 

