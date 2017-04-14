Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Are Coming Out The Closet!

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

April 14, 2017 10:23 AM By Nikki
The rumors have been true all these years!

Jamie Fox and Katie Holmes have been rumored to be a couple for the past 4 years.

They hid it well though – taking separate cars, sneaking in back doors – but now, they’re over it!

It’s understandable that they’d be ready to walk arm in arm through the front door and sit down to dinner at a restaurant like normal folks.

Rumor has it, Katie was under some Scientology contract from her divorce with Tom Cruise and couldn’t be involved in a public romantic relationship for a few years.

She must have been upset when  Jamie’s close friend and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan accidentally leaked the truth in an interview, not realizing that, oh ya, oops, that’s a secret.

The couple has also slipped lately and been photographed at dinners and a charity event together.

 

 

 

