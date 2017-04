Happy Easter indeed!

After weeks of messy and rainy weather, we’re finally getting sunshine and 80 degrees!

Saturday is set to bring rare mid-April weather and maybe the occasional storm. Hey, we’ll take the warmth where we can get it!

Make sure to hold onto your baskets though because it will be windy!

Easter Sunday brings 70 degree weather and a few morning thunderstorms.

Overall, we’re closer to summer than we are winter you guys!

