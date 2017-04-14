Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Christmas Will Take Over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter This Winter

April 14, 2017 11:19 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Harry Potter, wizarding world

Christmas is a very magical time, especially when you’re spending it at the wizarding world!

Universal Orlando announced that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting a full blown holiday makeover this winter.

The theme park will be decked out in festive decorations, feature a nighttime holiday experience at the Hogwarts castle and even feature holiday food at Diagon Alley inspired by the books.

Buzzfeed revealed that the treats could include mince pies, plum cake and nut brittle.

And did we mention there is going to be live entertainment? Fingers crossed for an official Yule Ball!

If you don’t know how to spend the holidays this year, do it with Harry and friends in Orlando, while chugging on some hot and delicious bitterer.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even run into some of the actors!

