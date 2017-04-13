Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Yas – Justin Bieber Is Back in the Recording Studio Making New Music

April 13, 2017 1:07 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

He’s back to doing what he does best – making hit after hit.

Beliebers will be happy to know that Justin Bieber is back in the recording studio to make new music.

The news comes through a series of Instagram photos posted by the pop star.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The black-and-white photos show the singer, who is still rocking his Purpose tour hoodie, singing into a mic and playing piano.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

His longtime manager, Scooter Braun, reposted one of the photos and elicited even more excitement with the caption: “The world has no idea!! @justinbieber.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Uh no, we don’t but we’re SO READY!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

