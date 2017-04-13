Tax Day Food & Drink Freebies 2017

Doing your taxes can be stressful… but thankfully on April 18th, you can score some pretty sweet freebies to make up for it all.

So grab your calculator, your cup of coffee and get some of these goodies – either free or discounted – on Tax Day!

Just know, some have pretty wild rules that you need to follow!

Great American Cookies– For the 5th year in a row they’re giving out a free Birthday Cake cookie per customer.

Planet Fitness – No, we aren’t going to make you work out after doing taxes. The gym is hooking you up with a free HydroMassage at any location. Just get the coupon on Planet Fitness’ website.

Boston Market – Get the Half-Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a drink and a cookie for just $10.40!

Chili’s – All blueberry and pineapple margaritas will be $6!

Office Depot/ Office Max – Shred 5 pounds of documents for free!

Noodles & Company – Use code TAXDAY17 and get $4 off $10 or more!

Bruegger’s Bagels – Score a big bagel bundle for only $10.40

Scholtzsky’s – Get a free The Original Sandwich with a purchase of chips and 32 oz. fountain drink

Firehouse Subs – Free medium Firehouse Sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Sonny’s BBQ – half priced rib dinner

Capriotti’s – Upgrade from a small to a medium sandwich for free!

Hungry Howie’s – Buy a large 1-topping pizza and get a medium 1 topping pizza for $.15 with code TAXTIME.

Arby’s – Free curly fries, no purchase required

Cinnabon – Two free Classic Bites, no purchase necessary

McDonalds – Buy One Get One Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with Cheese for 1 cent, 15 cents or 25 cents + free small fries and 59-cent hamburgers. Check deals with local McDonald’s locations.

Sonic – Half price cheeseburger, locations vary.

Staples – Shred up to 2 pounds of documents for free