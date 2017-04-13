[Listen] Shia LaBeouf Is Locking Himself In A Cabin Alone

Shia LaBeouf is on new movement called #AloneTogether. The actor will be living in a cabin in Finland alone for a month with no human interaction. We can watch the livestream here. Shia can only communicate via text by the people that enter the cabin. Would you be able to survive?
Showbiz Shelly
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
