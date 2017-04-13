Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Shia LaBeouf Is Locking Himself In A Cabin Alone

April 13, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Shia LaBeouf is on new movement called #AloneTogether. The actor will be living in a cabin in Finland alone for a month with no human interaction. We can watch the livestream here. Shia can only communicate via text by the people that enter the cabin. Would you be able to survive?

 

