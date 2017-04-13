Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Here’s How YOU Can Attend Chance The Rapper’s Birthday Party At Studio Paris

April 13, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

 

Chance The Rapper wants to celebrate his 24th birthday with YOU! All you got to do is buy tickets here and you get to say Happy Birthday to Chance at Studio Paris on Sunday. While you hanging out with the coolest kid in Chicago, remember all the proceeds will go to the charity Social Works.

 

