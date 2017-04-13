[Listen] Here’s How YOU Can Attend Chance The Rapper’s Birthday Party At Studio Paris

Showbiz Shelly
Chance The Rapper wants to celebrate his 24th birthday with YOU! All you got to do is buy tickets here and you get to say Happy Birthday to Chance at Studio Paris on Sunday. While you hanging out with the coolest kid in Chicago, remember all the proceeds will go to the charity Social Works.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly