Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photos from Son Remy’s First Birthday

Remy definitely appears to be enjoying his cake. April 13, 2017 10:55 AM
 By Abby Hassler

Kelly Clarkson took to social media to celebrate her son Remy’s first birthday party. The photos feature a variety of adorable situations, from Clarkson’s husband Brandon Blackstock putting a No. 1 birthday crown on his son’s head to Remy thoroughly enjoying a big bite of birthday cake.

In addition to Remy, the couple also have a 2-year-old daughter River Rose, along with two teenage children from Blackstock’s previous marriage.

Clarkson gushed about her youngest child on social media, writing “Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim 😊”

