Would you like to be the proud owner of first base?

We’re talking about first base from the Cubs’ Game 7 win of the world Series.

Only a true, die-hard Cubs fan will be interested in this deal, especially because it will cost quite some money.

The first base is currently up for auction and has a bid of more than $16,000! WHOA!

There are currently over 50 bids made and there’s still 5 days to go.

Other Cubs artifacts up for auction include the on-deck circles for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Any takers?